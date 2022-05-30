Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $128.50 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $128,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after acquiring an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $305.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

