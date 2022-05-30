Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $127,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.