Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $128,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $305.08 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.