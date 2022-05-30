The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $127,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

