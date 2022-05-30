Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 149,348 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,504,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 149,348 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $131,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 819,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after buying an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,538,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,536,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 329,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after buying an additional 44,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

APH stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

