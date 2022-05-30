Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $132.40 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Paychex worth $132,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.