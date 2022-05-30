Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549,771 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 129,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $137,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

