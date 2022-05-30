Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,548 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Roku worth $138,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $6,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

ROKU opened at $96.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

