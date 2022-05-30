TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $140,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $612.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $531.23 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

