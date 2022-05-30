Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,319 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Citizens Financial Group worth $151,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Shares of CFG opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

