Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $140.72 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of AutoZone worth $140,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $161,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,055.39 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,041.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,980.07.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

