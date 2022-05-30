1,368,944 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,368,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Roblox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.