CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of CBRE Group worth $145,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,146 shares of company stock worth $3,201,162 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

