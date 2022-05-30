Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Kornit Digital worth $143,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.11 and a beta of 1.90.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.