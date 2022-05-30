Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 79,711 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $146,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $70.57 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $116,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,857 shares of company stock worth $188,899. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.