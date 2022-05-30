Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $162.26 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $162,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $129.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

