Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of General Mills worth $154,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in General Mills by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $69.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

