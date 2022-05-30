Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,445 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $150,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $647.34 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.64 and a 200-day moving average of $666.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

