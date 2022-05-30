Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $160,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

