Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,497 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $158,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $52,779,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.30 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.62.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

