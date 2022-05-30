Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Everest Re Group worth $151,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.56. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

