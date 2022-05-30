Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $165,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $211.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.34. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.