Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 3,059,404 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $163,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

