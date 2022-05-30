Summit Global Investments Acquires New Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,961,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 382,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.55%.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

