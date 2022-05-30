Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.