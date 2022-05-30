Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 458,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULH opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $727.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $27.83.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 72.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

