Summit Global Investments Cuts Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Quantum worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QMCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Quantum news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

