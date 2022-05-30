Summit Global Investments Takes $203,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Domo by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

DOMO opened at $34.29 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,873,643.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

