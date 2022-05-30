Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

