Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.