250 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,325,000 after acquiring an additional 159,719 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

