Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 407.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,277,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.85 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

