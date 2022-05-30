Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 127.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Match Group by 3,714.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 249,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

