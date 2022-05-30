Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUFF opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $36.11.

