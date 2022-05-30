Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

SCD stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.