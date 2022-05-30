Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

LDEM opened at $49.35 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.