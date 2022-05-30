Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $27.11 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

