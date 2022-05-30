Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 419 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,068,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $99.70 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

