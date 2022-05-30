Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $20,252,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.