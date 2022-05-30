Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of W. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 249,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Wayfair by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

W opened at $59.04 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.