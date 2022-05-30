Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,258,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,036,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Shares of LCID opened at 19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is 30.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

