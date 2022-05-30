AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stake Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of AMC opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.71. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

