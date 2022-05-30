Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 954 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $59.85 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

