Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 366 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textron by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.33%.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

