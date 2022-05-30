Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,482,000 after buying an additional 233,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 34.00.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total transaction of 81,738.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 in the last 90 days.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 22.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 17.42 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,279.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.