Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $1.88 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,173 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,802,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 30.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 66.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

