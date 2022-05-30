Wolverine Trading LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DRE opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

