10,898 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 184.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

