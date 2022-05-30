GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $583,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 77,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Shares of STT opened at $73.04 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.41 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

