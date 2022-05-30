10,176 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,014,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

